Gear up for the change! Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has hit the volume of 2827609

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), which is $1.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.37 after opening rate of $1.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.22 before closing at $1.39.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, PINTEC to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 14, 2021. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.9522 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -11.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -59.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2827609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 24.50%, having the revenues showcasing 9.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.43M, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2295, with a change in the price was noted +0.3600. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of +41.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,178 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.06%, alongside a downfall of -11.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.91% during last recorded quarter.