Gear up for the change! Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has hit the volume of 3928440

At the end of the latest market close, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) was valued at $11.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.17 while reaching the peak value of $12.209 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.55. The stock current value is $10.94.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST EH, RIDE and KDMN – JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS. Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.57 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $10.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) full year performance was 16.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are logging -65.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.88 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3928440 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recorded performance in the market was -41.58%, having the revenues showcasing -49.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 320 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.77, with a change in the price was noted -7.03. In a similar fashion, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted a movement of -39.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,830,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lordstown Motors Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.77%, alongside a boost of 16.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.68% during last recorded quarter.