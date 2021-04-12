Do Amyris Inc. (AMRS) beta value of 1.18 signposts another twist?

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is priced at $16.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.70 and reached a high price of $17.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.04. The stock touched a low price of $16.24.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, Amyris Announces Pricing of a $300.0 Million Public Offering (Secondary and Primary) of Common Stock. Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) (“Amyris”), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 19,047,619 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.75 per share, which consists of a secondary offering of 11,390,797 shares to be sold, in the aggregate, by DSM International B.V. and affiliates of Vivo Capital LLC (the selling stockholders) and 7,656,822 shares to be sold by Amyris. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.42 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was 574.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -29.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 784.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $23.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12805029 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was 168.66%, having the revenues showcasing 90.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.38B, as it employees total of 595 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.10, with a change in the price was noted +14.37. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of +647.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,015,637 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Amyris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 168.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 416.82%, alongside a boost of 574.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.03% during last recorded quarter.