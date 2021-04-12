Boiling and ready to burst as Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) last month performance was 17.69%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It is currently valued at $1.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.25, after setting-off with the price of $1.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.23.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with the English River First Nation. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the “Participation Agreement”) and Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with the English River First Nation (“ERFN”) in connection with the advancement of the proposed in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium mining operation at Denison’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River Project”), which is located in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, in northern Saskatchewan. Additionally, Denison and ERFN have also entered into an Exploration Agreement (the “Exploration Agreement”) in respect of Denison’s exploration and evaluation activities within the ERFN traditional territories. View PDF version. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8050 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 277.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -35.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 329.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13437727 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 79.29%, having the revenues showcasing 42.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 900.90M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8243, with a change in the price was noted +0.8079. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +229.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,921,764 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Denison Mines Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 153.72%, alongside a boost of 277.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.84% during last recorded quarter.