Analysts Mean recommendation for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of QuantumScape Corporation (QS), which is $42.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.41 after opening rate of $47.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.73 before closing at $45.77.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, QuantumScape Meets Volkswagen Technical Milestone, Clearing Way for $100M Investment. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) (“QuantumScape”) today announced it has successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VW”) into QuantumScape. The milestone required Volkswagen to successfully test the latest generation of QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium-metal cells in their labs in Germany. This will be the second and final closing under the May 14, 2020 stock purchase agreement between VW and QuantumScape that provided for a total $200 million investment. The closing will occur following expiration of the waiting period or other clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -67.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 337.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $132.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4006004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was -45.80%, having the revenues showcasing -26.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.78B, as it employees total of 276 workers.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.22, with a change in the price was noted +22.92. In a similar fashion, QuantumScape Corporation posted a movement of +117.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,881,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of QuantumScape Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.80%. The shares increased approximately by -7.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.18% during last recorded quarter.