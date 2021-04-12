American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $17.33

At the end of the latest market close, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was valued at $23.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.445 while reaching the peak value of $23.665 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.25. The stock current value is $23.54.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. CDT. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.09 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was 107.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -9.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $26.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21205992 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 49.27%, having the revenues showcasing 53.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.17B, as it employees total of 102700 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 9 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.28, with a change in the price was noted +11.80. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +100.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,078,871 in trading volumes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.11%, alongside a boost of 107.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.06% during last recorded quarter.