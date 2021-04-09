Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.03

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is priced at $19.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.90 and reached a high price of $16.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.64. The stock touched a low price of $15.55.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company’s Website. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) (“Sohu” or the “Company”), China’s leading online media, video, gaming and search business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Annual Report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sohu.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company’s American depositary shares upon written request. You can read further details here

Sohu.com Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.44 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $15.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) full year performance was 155.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sohu.com Limited shares are logging -24.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.15 and $25.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1953164 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) recorded performance in the market was 4.39%, having the revenues showcasing 5.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 644.63M, as it employees total of 7600 workers.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sohu.com Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, Sohu.com Limited posted a movement of +4.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 432,951 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOHU is recording 1.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sohu.com Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sohu.com Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.62%, alongside a boost of 155.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.32% during last recorded quarter.