Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) was up 14.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) was valued at $4.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.31 while reaching the peak value of $4.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.15. The stock current value is $4.93.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Genetic Technologies Signs Multi-Year US Distribution Agreement for COVID Risk Test. Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, â€œCompanyâ€, â€œGTGâ€), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business is pleased to announce a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement (â€˜Agreement’) with US-based Infinity BiologiX LLC (â€˜IBX’), a leading central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, for the production, distribution and sale of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (sdr) Test (â€˜COVID-19 Risk Test’) in the United States. You can read further details here

Genetic Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $3.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) full year performance was 166.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genetic Technologies Limited shares are logging -52.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $10.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18223944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) recorded performance in the market was 19.17%, having the revenues showcasing 6.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.32M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genetic Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.94. In a similar fashion, Genetic Technologies Limited posted a movement of +61.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,763,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENE is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Raw Stochastic average of Genetic Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genetic Technologies Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.68%, alongside a boost of 166.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.72% during last recorded quarter.