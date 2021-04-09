Recent Change of -4.62% in the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is priced at $11.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.55 and reached a high price of $12.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.55. The stock touched a low price of $11.825.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and current business initiatives. You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.10 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was 52.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -8.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.56 and $13.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2203021 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was 12.29%, having the revenues showcasing 4.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.13B, as it employees total of 1285 workers.

Analysts verdict on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.68, with a change in the price was noted +3.77. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of +45.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,700,655 in trading volumes.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GrafTech International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.95%, alongside a boost of 52.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.72% during last recorded quarter.