RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is on the roll with an average volume of 740.86K in the recent 3 months

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is priced at $14.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.44 and reached a high price of $14.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.06. The stock touched a low price of $13.31.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, RADA Announces a Total of $24 Million in New Orders in the First Quarter of 2021 after Receiving $9 Million of New Orders in March 2021. Year-over-year growth of 50% compared to the first quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.80 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) full year performance was 248.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares are logging -4.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.85 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1314445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) recorded performance in the market was 44.31%, having the revenues showcasing 48.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 689.92M, as it employees total of 244 workers.

Specialists analysis on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.72, with a change in the price was noted +6.72. In a similar fashion, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted a movement of +91.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,943 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

Raw Stochastic average of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.83%, alongside a boost of 248.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.26% during last recorded quarter.