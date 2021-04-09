Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.28

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), which is $44.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.24 after opening rate of $44.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.81 before closing at $46.20.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, Progress Software Announces Upsize and Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) (“Progress”) today announced the pricing of its private offering of $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Progress also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $300.0 million (or $345.0 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on April 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Progress Software Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.23 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $39.91 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) full year performance was 27.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progress Software Corporation shares are logging -8.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.38 and $49.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1265788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) recorded performance in the market was -0.55%, having the revenues showcasing -4.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 1796 workers.

The Analysts eye on Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Progress Software Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.26, with a change in the price was noted +4.30. In a similar fashion, Progress Software Corporation posted a movement of +10.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 317,155 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRGS is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Technical rundown of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Raw Stochastic average of Progress Software Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Progress Software Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.88%, alongside a boost of 27.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.71% during last recorded quarter.