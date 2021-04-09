Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $84.77

For the readers interested in the stock health of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). It is currently valued at $86.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.70, after setting-off with the price of $80.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $80.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $81.48.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Planet Fitness Announces Upcoming Conference Participation. Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company is participating in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 3, 2021. Management’s fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 9:10 am Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Planet Fitness Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.34 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $71.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) full year performance was 87.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Fitness Inc. shares are logging -4.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.87 and $90.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2945790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) recorded performance in the market was 11.07%, having the revenues showcasing 11.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.35B, as it employees total of 1387 workers.

Analysts verdict on Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Planet Fitness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.62, with a change in the price was noted +11.46. In a similar fashion, Planet Fitness Inc. posted a movement of +15.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,406,258 in trading volumes.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Planet Fitness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.24%, alongside a boost of 87.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.28% during last recorded quarter.