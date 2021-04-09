Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Quarterly Performance is 10.89%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP). It is currently valued at $33.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.45, after setting-off with the price of $29.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.45.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Phillips 66 Partners Provides Guidance on First-Quarter 2021 Results. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) is providing guidance on results of operations for the first quarter of 2021 to reflect the Partnership’s decision to exit the Liberty Pipeline project and the effects of recent winter storms on asset utilization and utility costs. You can read further details here

Phillips 66 Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.39 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $24.21 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) full year performance was -21.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are logging -31.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.28 and $48.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1084473 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) recorded performance in the market was 15.30%, having the revenues showcasing 10.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.64B, as it employees total of 600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Phillips 66 Partners LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.29, with a change in the price was noted +8.56. In a similar fashion, Phillips 66 Partners LP posted a movement of +35.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,041,090 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSXP is recording 1.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.68.

Technical rundown of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Phillips 66 Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.70%, alongside a downfall of -21.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.89% during last recorded quarter.