Here is why Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) recent weekly performance of 1.22% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). It is currently valued at $42.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $40.74, after setting-off with the price of $40.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $39.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $40.59.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON APRIL 20, 2021. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast. Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Harley-Davidson Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.47 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $31.20 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) full year performance was 126.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harley-Davidson Inc. shares are logging -2.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.34 and $43.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 887449 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) recorded performance in the market was 10.60%, having the revenues showcasing 6.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.24B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Harley-Davidson Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.65, with a change in the price was noted +8.83. In a similar fashion, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted a movement of +26.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,033,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOG is recording 5.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.44.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Harley-Davidson Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.62%, alongside a boost of 126.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.17% during last recorded quarter.