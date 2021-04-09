Gear up for the change! Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has hit the volume of 723196

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), which is $45.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.41 after opening rate of $45.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.00 before closing at $45.26.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, Brookfield Asset Management AnnouncesÂ Pricing of US$500 Million Green Note Offering. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (â€œBrookfieldâ€) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that it has priced a public offering of US$500 million principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the â€œnotesâ€), which will bear interest at a rate of 2.724% per annum. The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. You can read further details here

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.88 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $37.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) full year performance was 42.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares are logging -1.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.09 and $45.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 723196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) recorded performance in the market was 9.67%, having the revenues showcasing 14.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.00B, as it employees total of 150000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.62, with a change in the price was noted +9.10. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted a movement of +25.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,577,911 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAM is recording 4.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.01.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.59%, alongside a boost of 42.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.18% during last recorded quarter.