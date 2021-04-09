Analysts Mean recommendation for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is priced at $1.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.22 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.26. The stock touched a low price of $1.14.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Four Seasons Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6400 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.9806 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) full year performance was 5.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -54.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1811502 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recorded performance in the market was 12.04%, having the revenues showcasing 10.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.17M, as it employees total of 910 workers.

Specialists analysis on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2848, with a change in the price was noted +0.3578. In a similar fashion, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of +41.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,462,649 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEDU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.76%, alongside a boost of 5.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.00% during last recorded quarter.