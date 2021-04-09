Analysts Mean recommendation for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.03 after opening rate of $1.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9936 before closing at $1.02.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Borr Drilling Limited – Securing additional activity. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements potentially adding a total of USD 48 million over approximately 590 days to the backlog. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was -36.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -65.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 730913 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 25.28%, having the revenues showcasing 13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.00M.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0177, with a change in the price was noted +0.4552. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +85.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,972,306 in trading volumes.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.16%, alongside a downfall of -36.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.33% during last recorded quarter.