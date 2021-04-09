Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Quarterly Performance is 8.59%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) was valued at $159.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $161.62 while reaching the peak value of $162.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $159.50. The stock current value is $162.12.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, Analog Devices and MDA Collaborate to Provide Electronic Beam Forming Technology for the Telesat Lightspeed Constellation, Enhancing Global Connectivity. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today a collaboration with MDA to deliver the beam forming integrated circuit (BFIC) to be used in MDA’s sophisticated phased array antenna for the Telesat Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Telesat Lightspeed, initially comprised of 298 next-generation satellites, is planned to launch in the second half of 2023 and will redefine global broadband connectivity for commercial, government, and defense markets. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $164.40 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $142.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 68.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -1.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $95.75 and $164.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2598945 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 9.74%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.83B, as it employees total of 15900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 149.75, with a change in the price was noted +24.74. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +18.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,827,573 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.32%, alongside a boost of 68.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.