Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.74M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was valued at $24.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.07 while reaching the peak value of $27.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.8053. The stock current value is $26.19.

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.44 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 4502.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -4.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4838.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $27.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2304827 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 951.81%, having the revenues showcasing 784.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 665.49M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.91, with a change in the price was noted +22.70. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +650.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,909,547 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 951.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 654.76%, alongside a boost of 4502.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 784.80% during last recorded quarter.