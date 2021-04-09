AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.29M in the recent 3 months

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is priced at $1.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.51 and reached a high price of $1.5226, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.44.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, AcelRx Announces an Investigator-Initiated Study of DSUVIA® in Patients Taking Buprenorphine Who Require a Surgical Procedure. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, today announced an investigator-initiated study at Montefiore Medical Center evaluating the perioperative use of DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or for chronic pain management. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 13.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -50.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2205479 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 16.94%, having the revenues showcasing 8.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.46M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

The Analysts eye on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7635, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,391,950 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18%.

Considering, the past performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.02%, alongside a boost of 13.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.21% during last recorded quarter.