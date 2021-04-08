Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.84%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) was valued at $4.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.55 while reaching the peak value of $5.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.52. The stock current value is $4.90.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Qilian International Holding Group Limited CEO Receives Outstanding Entrepreneur Award. Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zhanchang Xin, received the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award from the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Jiuquan City in February 2021. The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award is presented to chief executive officers of businesses in a wide range of industries and sectors with leadership skills, innovation, and entrepreneurial vision. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qilian International Holding Group Limited shares are logging -77.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.20 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1100244 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI) recorded performance in the market was -51.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.24M, as it employees total of 292 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qilian International Holding Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QLI is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qilian International Holding Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qilian International Holding Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.00%. The shares increased approximately by 4.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.13% in the period of the last 30 days.