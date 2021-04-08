Here is why Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 17.19%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), which is $2.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.22 after opening rate of $2.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.95 before closing at $2.25.

Recently in News on April 2, 2021, Timber Pharmaceuticals Sets Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Annual Filings. via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: TMBR) (“Timber” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established April 12, 2021 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) full year performance was -36.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -80.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2253134 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recorded performance in the market was 169.18%, having the revenues showcasing 137.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.48M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.05. In a similar fashion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +110.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,714,425 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMBR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 102.51%, alongside a downfall of -36.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.59% during last recorded quarter.