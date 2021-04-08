Gear up for the change! Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has hit the volume of 2946278

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is $7.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.04 after opening rate of $7.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.91 before closing at $7.90.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024. Prospect Capital Corporation today announced that it has commenced two separate cash tender offers (each a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase (i) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), and (ii) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”). Each Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on May 5, 2021 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 4, 2021), or any other date and time to which the Company extends the applicable Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offers are made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.04 on 04/07/21, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was 110.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -0.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.78 and $8.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2946278 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was 47.13%, having the revenues showcasing 42.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.08B.

Analysts verdict on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.42, with a change in the price was noted +2.78. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of +53.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,645,584 in trading volumes.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.56%, alongside a boost of 110.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.40% during last recorded quarter.