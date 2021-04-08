Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) market price of $7.58 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). It is currently valued at $7.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.99, after setting-off with the price of $7.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.51.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters Option. Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ) (“EEG”), a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese students interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries, today announced that the underwriters of the Company’s completed $6.0 million initial public offering of 750,000 units have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 31,343 shares of common shares at $7.98 per share. Each unit consists of one common share, one Series A warrant, and one Series B warrant. As previously announced, the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase in full (i) Series A warrants to purchase 112,500 common shares, and (ii) Series B warrants to purchase 112,500 common shares. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elite Education Group International Limited shares are logging -78.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $35.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1152189 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) recorded performance in the market was 89.50%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.86M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

Technical breakdown of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Elite Education Group International Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.50%.