Do Inpixon (INPX) beta value of 2.15 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Inpixon (INPX) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.16. The stock current value is $1.21.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Inpixon Introduces UWB Personnel Tag for Real-Time Location System. Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the Inpixon Personnel Tag, a compact, lightweight ultra-wideband (UWB) locator tag for Inpixon’s real-time location system (RTLS). It is designed to deliver 30-centimeter accuracy to locate employees or visitors in real-time in order to support a variety of safety and security use cases. You can read further details here

Inpixon had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8900 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Inpixon (INPX) full year performance was 4.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inpixon shares are logging -58.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $2.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4718675 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inpixon (INPX) recorded performance in the market was 18.63%, having the revenues showcasing 12.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.77M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Inpixon (INPX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inpixon a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2651, with a change in the price was noted +0.2100. In a similar fashion, Inpixon posted a movement of +21.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,858,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INPX is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Inpixon (INPX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Inpixon in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Inpixon, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.63%, alongside a boost of 4.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.04% during last recorded quarter.