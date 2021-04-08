Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.59M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) was valued at $3.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.04 while reaching the peak value of $4.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.73. The stock current value is $3.92.

Recently in News on March 23, 2021, Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2020; Declares Annual Dividend. Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2020 of $11.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $12.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. The increase in net income during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $7.0 million increase in realized gains coupled with a $5.1 million decrease in insurance benefits and losses incurred for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the comparable quarter of 2019. The increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $19.3 million decrease in insurance benefits and losses incurred and a $5.8 million increase in realized gains, somewhat offset by a decrease of $8.9 million of net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the comparable period in 2019. Changes in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities for the applicable periods are primarily the result of fluctuations in the market values of the Company’s equity investments. You can read further details here

Atlantic American Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.97 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) full year performance was 76.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlantic American Corporation shares are logging -75.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.58 and $15.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441665 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) recorded performance in the market was 82.04%, having the revenues showcasing 44.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.43M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlantic American Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, Atlantic American Corporation posted a movement of +76.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,607,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAME is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic American Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlantic American Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.50%, alongside a boost of 76.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.23% during last recorded quarter.