Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.31M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), which is $5.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.08 after opening rate of $4.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.83 before closing at $4.84.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Aprea Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Business Operations. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.46 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) full year performance was -85.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -87.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.64 and $41.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3092634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) recorded performance in the market was -1.63%, having the revenues showcasing -1.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.82M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.67, with a change in the price was noted -15.78. In a similar fashion, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -75.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,264,289 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APRE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.88%, alongside a downfall of -85.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.22% during last recorded quarter.