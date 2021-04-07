Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.80M in the recent 3 months

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is priced at $136.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $133.11 and reached a high price of $137.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $131.07. The stock touched a low price of $132.53.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Wynn Golf Club Launches Exclusive Golf Vacation Offer With Ship Sticks. Wynn Golf Club invites guests to experience the only resort golf course on the Las Vegas Strip this spring with an exclusive new golf getaway vacation package, available now through June 30, 2021. With a focus on wellness, the retreat features several luxury upgrades that eliminate stress and increase relaxation, including a special discount from Ship Sticks, the golf industry’s premier shipping provider that can deliver guests’ golf clubs and luggage directly to the resort. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $143.88 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $99.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 181.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -5.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.75 and $143.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3844986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 20.86%, having the revenues showcasing 27.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.43B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 115.58, with a change in the price was noted +34.13. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +33.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,867,837 in trading volumes.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Wynn Resorts Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.30%, alongside a boost of 181.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.57% during last recorded quarter.