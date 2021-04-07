Why is Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) up 357.95% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT). It is currently valued at $58.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $61.03, after setting-off with the price of $60.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $56.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $65.01.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, UCT Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175.0 million of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Ultra Clean’s common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.33 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $31.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) full year performance was 357.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 344.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.08 and $65.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2125676 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) recorded performance in the market was 86.85%, having the revenues showcasing 72.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.16B, as it employees total of 4996 workers.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.24, with a change in the price was noted +32.05. In a similar fashion, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +122.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 557,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UCTT is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 166.75%, alongside a boost of 357.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.10% during last recorded quarter.