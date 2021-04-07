Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) was up 15.68%

At the end of the latest market close, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) was valued at $1.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.71 while reaching the peak value of $1.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.68. The stock current value is $2.07.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Titan Medical to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced that David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the Company and its Enos™ robotic single access surgical system at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A link to the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation on Titan Medical’s website under the “Investors” section. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4661 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.4300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was 741.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -40.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 961.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $3.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26653470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was 4.68%, having the revenues showcasing 3.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 196.05M.

Market experts do have their say about Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8617, with a change in the price was noted +1.3737. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of +192.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,977,607 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Titan Medical Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 151.02%, alongside a boost of 741.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.47% during last recorded quarter.