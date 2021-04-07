Here is why Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recent weekly performance of 6.40% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.69 while reaching the peak value of $0.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.67. The stock current value is $0.67.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Synthetic Biologics Announces First Six Participants Dosed in Phase 1a Clinical Trial of SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase. A Multiple-Ascending Dose Study is on Track to Begin in Q3 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.3830 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was 130.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -60.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2066384 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was 75.74%, having the revenues showcasing 34.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.27M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6338, with a change in the price was noted +0.3431. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +103.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,935,062 in trading volumes.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.33%, alongside a boost of 130.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.59% during last recorded quarter.