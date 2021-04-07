Here is why LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.89%

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is priced at $1.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.35 and reached a high price of $1.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.32. The stock touched a low price of $1.29.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 18, 2021. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 18, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) and warrants included in the units. Class A Common Stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LMAO” and “LMAOW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LMAOU.” You can read further details here

LM Funding America Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7000 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6410 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) full year performance was 217.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LM Funding America Inc. shares are logging -71.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 366.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1756866 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) recorded performance in the market was 108.96%, having the revenues showcasing 102.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.94M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2684, with a change in the price was noted +0.8432. In a similar fashion, LM Funding America Inc. posted a movement of +151.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,022,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMFA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LM Funding America Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LM Funding America Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.35%, alongside a boost of 217.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.87% during last recorded quarter.