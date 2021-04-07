Here is why Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) recent weekly performance of 19.85% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO). It is currently valued at $11.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.9029, after setting-off with the price of $6.9029. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.86.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Bonso Reports Half Year Results. Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Bonso Electronics International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.27 on 04/07/21, with the lowest value was $4.72 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) full year performance was 183.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares are logging 8.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 482.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 587515 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) recorded performance in the market was -10.85%, having the revenues showcasing 16.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.55M, as it employees total of 217 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bonso Electronics International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.50, with a change in the price was noted +3.69. In a similar fashion, Bonso Electronics International Inc. posted a movement of +85.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,635 in trading volumes.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bonso Electronics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bonso Electronics International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.06%, alongside a boost of 183.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.20% during last recorded quarter.