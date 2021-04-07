Do AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) beta value of -0.80 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), which is $2.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.39 after opening rate of $2.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.28 before closing at $2.32.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Safety Data in First Cohort of Phase 1 Clinical Study Investigating Intranasal Administration of Ampligen as a Potential Prophylaxis or Treatment for COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Viral Diseases. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has completed dosing of Cohort 1 in a Phase 1 clinical study on the safety of AIM’s drug Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, reporting no serious adverse events, and paving the way for escalation of the dose in Cohort 2. The trial is a critical step in the company’s ongoing efforts to develop Ampligen as a potential prophylaxis or treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases. You can read further details here

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.06 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) full year performance was -15.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares are logging -45.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $4.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1419918 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) recorded performance in the market was 29.61%, having the revenues showcasing 21.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.69M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Specialists analysis on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted a movement of +19.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,758,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Raw Stochastic average of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.98%, alongside a downfall of -15.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.47% during last recorded quarter.