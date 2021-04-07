Coursera Inc. (COUR) market price of $56.23 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Coursera Inc. (COUR) is priced at $56.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.51 and reached a high price of $57.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.61. The stock touched a low price of $51.01.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Coursera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Coursera, Inc. (“Coursera”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 15,730,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. The offering includes 14,664,776 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by Coursera and 1,065,224 shares of common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COUR” on March 31, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $483.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Coursera will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coursera Inc. shares are logging -0.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.80 and $56.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1593415 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coursera Inc. (COUR) recorded performance in the market was 24.96%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.33B, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coursera Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Coursera Inc. (COUR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Coursera Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.96%.