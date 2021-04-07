Analysts Mean recommendation for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is priced at $1.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.652 and reached a high price of $1.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.69. The stock touched a low price of $1.53.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, T2 Biosystems CEO Shares Personal Heart Transplant and Sepsis Survival Story in Newly Released Book. All proceeds from the book sale will be donated to Sepsis Alliance and Donate Life America.

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7900 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was 208.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -58.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3640297 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was 25.81%, having the revenues showcasing 17.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 238.37M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7516, with a change in the price was noted +0.3700. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of +31.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,478,693 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTOO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.20.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of T2 Biosystems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.42%, alongside a boost of 208.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.29% during last recorded quarter.