American Resources Corporation (AREC) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.04M in the recent 3 months

American Resources Corporation (AREC) is priced at $3.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.60 and reached a high price of $3.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.62. The stock touched a low price of $3.52.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, American Resources Corporation Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection With the Initial Public Offering of Company Sponsored SPAC – American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.. Company’s SPAC is targeting land and resource holding companies, with the potential to create, support, and/or innovate for the new economy. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

American Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.02 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was 225.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -51.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 430.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $8.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1625749 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was 98.46%, having the revenues showcasing 104.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 196.91M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Resources Corporation (AREC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.55. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of +193.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,615,822 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 152.94%, alongside a boost of 225.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.76% during last recorded quarter.