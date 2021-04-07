Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.63

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is priced at $7.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.40 and reached a high price of $8.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.38. The stock touched a low price of $7.88.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Affimed and NKMax America Announce FDA Clearance of IND Application to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK-01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors. Heidelberg, Germany and Santa Ana, Calif., March 31, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and NKMax America Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an investigational new drug application (IND) for an Affimed and NKMax America co-sponsored Phase 1/2a dose escalation and expansion study in which the two companies will investigate the combination of AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A innate cell engager (ICE®), and SNK-01, an autologous NK-cell product, in patients suffering from tumors known to express EGFR. The combination represents a novel approach to exploring innate immunity-based therapeutics to treat patients with solid tumors who failed conventional therapy with the aim to improve outcomes for high-medical need patient populations. You can read further details here

Affimed N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.60 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) full year performance was 401.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Affimed N.V. shares are logging -7.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 398.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.59 and $8.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1131935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) recorded performance in the market was 36.25%, having the revenues showcasing 30.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 846.53M, as it employees total of 128 workers.

The Analysts eye on Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Affimed N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.25, with a change in the price was noted +4.20. In a similar fashion, Affimed N.V. posted a movement of +112.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,846,218 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFMD is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Affimed N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.81%, alongside a boost of 401.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.86% during last recorded quarter.