Time to Buy Beat-Down Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) was valued at $8.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.01 while reaching the peak value of $9.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.675. The stock current value is $7.84.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Certain Equity Interests in Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.. Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that the Company has determined to acquire 95% equity interests of Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd.(“Shanghai Bweenet”), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.95 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was 262.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -73.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1504068 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was 157.05%, having the revenues showcasing 157.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 412.54M, as it employees total of 970 workers.

The Analysts eye on Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.43, with a change in the price was noted +5.14. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of +190.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,808,944 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Jiayin Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 157.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 168.49%, alongside a boost of 262.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.05% during last recorded quarter.