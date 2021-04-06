Time to Buy Beat-Down Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is priced at $148.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $152.89 and reached a high price of $153.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $153.60. The stock touched a low price of $142.00.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Futu Holdings Limited Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.futuholdings.com. You can read further details here

Futu Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $204.25 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $47.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) full year performance was 1359.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Futu Holdings Limited shares are logging -27.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1410.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $204.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5309323 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recorded performance in the market was 223.50%, having the revenues showcasing 223.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.71B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Specialists analysis on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.17, with a change in the price was noted +113.26. In a similar fashion, Futu Holdings Limited posted a movement of +326.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,526,805 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUTU is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 223.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 409.99%, alongside a boost of 1359.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 223.50% during last recorded quarter.