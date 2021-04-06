Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) was up 88.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) was valued at $9.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.86 while reaching the peak value of $10.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.25. The stock current value is $17.53.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Scienjoy Announces Strategic Alliance with Snipp to Launch New Loyalty and Rewards System and Explore Bitcoin and NFT Rewards for Its Approximately 250 Million Users and 300,000 Broadcasters. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., it has entered into a strategic alliance (the “Alliance”) via a Master Services Agreement with Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp”) (TSX-V: SPN; OTC: SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions. Through the Alliance, both parties will explore different ways of incorporating Snipp’s Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement (C.A.R.E) platform into Scienjoy’s suite of mobile applications. The initial cooperative exploration between both parties are expected to focus on the following two areas:. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Scienjoy Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.50 on 04/06/21, with the lowest value was $7.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) full year performance was -9.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares are logging 48.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.24 and $11.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27238952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) recorded performance in the market was 7.50%, having the revenues showcasing 7.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 280.60M.

Market experts do have their say about Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Scienjoy Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.08, with a change in the price was noted +8.46. In a similar fashion, Scienjoy Holding Corporation posted a movement of +137.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,417 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Scienjoy Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Scienjoy Holding Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.79%, alongside a downfall of -9.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.63% during last recorded quarter.