Gear up for the change! Olo Inc. (OLO) has hit the volume of 1143349

Olo Inc. (OLO) is priced at $29.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.26 and reached a high price of $29.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.30. The stock touched a low price of $26.14.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, Olo Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of Class A common stock. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olo Inc. shares are logging -16.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.92 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1143349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olo Inc. (OLO) recorded performance in the market was -16.32%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.14B, as it employees total of 433 workers.

Specialists analysis on Olo Inc. (OLO)

Trends and Technical analysis: Olo Inc. (OLO)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.32%.