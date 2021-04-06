First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.71%: What to Expect?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $17.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.40 and reached a high price of $16.545, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.22. The stock touched a low price of $16.00.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, First Majestic Files Updated Technical Reports, 2020 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates & Appoints New Director. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2021) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce it has filed updated technical reports in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for its three operating mines: the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine (collectively, “material assets”). The Santa Elena and La Encantada technical reports have an effective date of December 31, 2020 for exploration data and mine depletion estimates. The San Dimas technical report has an effective date of December 31, 2020 for technical information and mine depletion but uses an exploration data cut-off of June 30, 2020 due to required modeling lead times. Each of the reports were prepared internally by First Majestic and are available on the Company’s website or SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under First Majestic’s issuer profile. The Company has also updated the Mineral Resource estimates for its non-material assets with an effective date of December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 157.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -28.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.19 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1753203 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 20.68%, having the revenues showcasing 20.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.61B.

The Analysts eye on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.36, with a change in the price was noted +5.83. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +51.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,076,997 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.36%.

Considering, the past performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.19%, alongside a boost of 157.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.68% during last recorded quarter.