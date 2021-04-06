Do JD.com Inc. (JD) beta value of 0.81 signposts another twist?

JD.com Inc. (JD) is priced at $82.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $85.1435 and reached a high price of $85.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $84.31. The stock touched a low price of $81.74.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD, “JD.com” or “JD”) , China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company, and Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today jointly announced that JD.com, through its subsidiary, entered into a share purchase agreement with Dada, under which JD.com has agreed to invest a total of US$800 million in newly issued ordinary shares of Dada, at a per share price that equals to the closing trading price of Dada’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 19, 2021, the last trading day prior to the date of the share purchase agreement. Following the transaction, JD.com will hold, taking into account its existing holding, approximately 51% of Dada’s issued and outstanding shares. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and procedures, including applicable governmental filings, and there can be no assurance that clearance from applicable governmental authorities will be granted. JD.com has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the transaction for six months after the closing. You can read further details here

JD.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.29 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $76.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was 105.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging -23.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.26 and $108.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9215049 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was -6.15%, having the revenues showcasing -6.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.83B, as it employees total of 227730 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JD.com Inc. (JD)

During the last month, 36 analysts gave the JD.com Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 88.95, with a change in the price was noted -10.00. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of -10.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,078,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of JD.com Inc. (JD)

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JD.com Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.99%, alongside a boost of 105.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.15% during last recorded quarter.