Do GreenBox POS (GBOX) beta value of 5.28 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of GreenBox POS (GBOX). It is currently valued at $15.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.12, after setting-off with the price of $14.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.93.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, GreenBox POS Raises 2021 Processing Volume Estimates. Doubling Previously Issued Guidance. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 5763.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -0.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8500.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $15.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1522586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 136.70%, having the revenues showcasing 136.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 482.98M.

The Analysts eye on GreenBox POS (GBOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 3.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.93%.

Considering, the past performance of GreenBox POS, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1196.48%, alongside a boost of 5763.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 136.70% during last recorded quarter.