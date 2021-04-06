Boiling and ready to burst as 500.com Limited (WBAI) last month performance was 6.00%

For the readers interested in the stock health of 500.com Limited (WBAI). It is currently valued at $20.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.60, after setting-off with the price of $24.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.75.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, 500.com Limited Announces Acquisition of a 7-nanometer Mining Machine Manufacturer and New Issuance of Preference Shares. 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (“Share Exchange Agreement”) with shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of Bee Computing (HK) Limited (“Bee Computing”). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company expects to issue an aggregate of 45,825,530 of its Class A ordinary shares valued at US$2.182 per share, corresponding to US$21.82 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) (based on the ratio of ten ordinary shares per ADS), representing a consideration of US$100 million in aggregate, to the Selling Shareholders and research and development team members, in exchange for the total issued share capital of Bee Computing. The 45,825,530 Class A ordinary shares represent approximately 8.18% of the Company’s total outstanding share capital as of March 31, 2021. The price of US$21.82 per ADS is based on the volume weighted average price of the twenty trading days prior to the date of the Share Exchange Agreement. This transaction is subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent to the closing of the transaction, including Bee Computing’s satisfactory completion of certain reorganization steps and other required closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the closing conditions will be satisfied, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. You can read further details here

500.com Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $7.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

500.com Limited (WBAI) full year performance was 391.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 500.com Limited shares are logging -42.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 702.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1499450 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 500.com Limited (WBAI) recorded performance in the market was 123.78%, having the revenues showcasing 123.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 855.14M, as it employees total of 171 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 500.com Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.71, with a change in the price was noted +17.38. In a similar fashion, 500.com Limited posted a movement of +629.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,277,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 500.com Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 582.71%, alongside a boost of 391.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 123.78% during last recorded quarter.