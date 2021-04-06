Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) market price of $3.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $3.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.38, after setting-off with the price of $3.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.24.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Receives $10.5 Million Order for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems. Coolisys received the purchase order in conjunction with entering into a three-year Purchase and Resale Agreement (“Agreement”) for the residential chargers with Origin Micro and its subsidiary, iNetSupply.com (collectively, “iNet”). Coolisys anticipates that it will, in connection with fulfilling the purchase order, sell accessories to the residential charging EV systems in the approximate amount of $1.5 million through iNet. The 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 208/240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 305.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -70.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 337.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2001596 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -25.52%, having the revenues showcasing -25.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.15M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +91.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,632,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ault Global Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.64%, alongside a boost of 305.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.52% during last recorded quarter.