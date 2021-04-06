Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 4.91

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is priced at $10.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.75 and reached a high price of $10.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.86. The stock touched a low price of $10.12.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Antero Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event … Investor Network You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.94 on 04/01/21, with the lowest value was $5.47 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 1335.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -7.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1411.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6959523 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 85.87%, having the revenues showcasing 85.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.87B, as it employees total of 522 workers.

The Analysts eye on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.06, with a change in the price was noted +6.85. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +208.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,811,909 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 275.19%, alongside a boost of 1335.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.87% during last recorded quarter.