AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 566.11K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), which is $11.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.43 after opening rate of $11.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.3491 before closing at $12.43.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives Order from Major Defense Contractor For Space Program. Amplitech Group, Inc., an expert in the field of designing, developing, and manufacturing of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, 5G, Quantum Computing, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced the receipt of a ~$120,000 trial order for its ultra-low noise amplifiers from a major Fortune 200 Defense contractor today. It is an opportunity for Amplitech to show its capabilities and is a step in the right direction for the company. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

AmpliTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.80 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) full year performance was 1143.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmpliTech Group Inc. shares are logging -43.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1955.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4331982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) recorded performance in the market was 238.88%, having the revenues showcasing 238.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.83M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.73, with a change in the price was noted +9.18. In a similar fashion, AmpliTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +543.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 392,858 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPG is recording 4.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.50.

Technical breakdown of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AmpliTech Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 238.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 975.26%, alongside a boost of 1143.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 238.88% during last recorded quarter.