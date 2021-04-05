Why is Fisker Inc. (FSR) up 67.33% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fisker Inc. (FSR). It is currently valued at $16.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.13, after setting-off with the price of $18.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.90.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicles. Agilauto, a division of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, to offer Fisker Ocean through programs for Crédit Agricole Group employees and the private banking market, reinforcing company’s commitment to zero emission vehicles. You can read further details here

Fisker Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.96 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $14.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) full year performance was 67.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fisker Inc. shares are logging -49.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.70 and $31.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3647561 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fisker Inc. (FSR) recorded performance in the market was 15.36%, having the revenues showcasing 10.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fisker Inc. (FSR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fisker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.58, with a change in the price was noted +5.65. In a similar fashion, Fisker Inc. posted a movement of +52.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,224,993 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.20%, alongside a boost of 67.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.03% during last recorded quarter.